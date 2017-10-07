close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Watch: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's lethal outswinger outfoxes stand-in skipper David Warner

And that seemed a dreamy start for the hosts! India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar swung it perfectly to outfox the Aussie stand-in skipper David Warner in the very first over of the match as the tourists finished eight for one after the first six deliveries. (IND vs AUS, 1st T20I: Live Blog)

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, October 7, 2017 - 19:36
Watch: Bhuvneshwar Kumar&#039;s lethal outswinger outfoxes stand-in skipper David Warner
PTI

New Delhi: And that seemed a dreamy start for the hosts! India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar swung it perfectly to outfox the Aussie stand-in skipper David Warner in the very first over of the match as the tourists finished eight for one after the first six deliveries. (IND vs AUS, 1st T20I: Live Blog)

As usual by Virat Kohli, gave the new ball to Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Swung the first two deliveries in that even resulted in a loud appeal for an LBW. He then changed his angle to dish out a bit of width to the off side as Warner elegantly cut both the deliveries down point for a boundary. Bhuvneshwar bounced back to come forth with yet another outswinger, but this time there wasn't any width, just an inch outside the off stump. But the skipper once again looked for a cut while the ball deviated off the thick inside edge of the bat to castle down the middle stump. Warner walked out with just eight runs as Aussies stood 8/1.

Watch the entire video here...

Team Australia already have an uphill task with no Steve Smith by their side and overall their poor T20I record against India.  

TAGS

India vs AustraliaInd Vs AusDavid WarnerSteve SmithBhuvneshwar Kumarcricket news

From Zee News

Deborah Herold to lead Indian challenge in 4th Track Asia Cup cycling
Other Sports

Deborah Herold to lead Indian challenge in 4th Track Asia C...

FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: Moirangthem Dheeraj Singh disappointed at India loss, despite praise by USA coach
2017 FIFA U-17 World CupFootball

FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: Moirangthem Dheeraj Singh disappo...

India vs Australia Live Score, 1st T20I: Kuldeep Yadav hurts Australia with double strike
India vs Australia 2017cricket

India vs Australia Live Score, 1st T20I: Kuldeep Yadav hurt...

Alexander Zverev seals ATP finals spot
Tennis

Alexander Zverev seals ATP finals spot

Virender Sehwag wishes &#039;Gyan Baba&#039; Zaheer Khan Happy Birthday
cricket

Virender Sehwag wishes 'Gyan Baba' Zaheer Khan Ha...

Ravindra Jadeja’s restaurant raided, inedible food items found
cricket

Ravindra Jadeja’s restaurant raided, inedible food items fo...

China Open 2017: Rafael Nadal outlasts Grigor Dimitrov to reach Beijing final
Tennis

China Open 2017: Rafael Nadal outlasts Grigor Dimitrov to r...

Football

Boy in Bangladesh dies after being hit by cricket ball

FIFA U-17 World Cup: India failed to cause problems for opponents, says Luis Norton De Matos
2017 FIFA U-17 World CupFootball

FIFA U-17 World Cup: India failed to cause problems for opp...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video