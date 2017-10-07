Watch: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's lethal outswinger outfoxes stand-in skipper David Warner

New Delhi: And that seemed a dreamy start for the hosts! India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar swung it perfectly to outfox the Aussie stand-in skipper David Warner in the very first over of the match as the tourists finished eight for one after the first six deliveries. (IND vs AUS, 1st T20I: Live Blog)

As usual by Virat Kohli, gave the new ball to Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Swung the first two deliveries in that even resulted in a loud appeal for an LBW. He then changed his angle to dish out a bit of width to the off side as Warner elegantly cut both the deliveries down point for a boundary. Bhuvneshwar bounced back to come forth with yet another outswinger, but this time there wasn't any width, just an inch outside the off stump. But the skipper once again looked for a cut while the ball deviated off the thick inside edge of the bat to castle down the middle stump. Warner walked out with just eight runs as Aussies stood 8/1.

Team Australia already have an uphill task with no Steve Smith by their side and overall their poor T20I record against India.