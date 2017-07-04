close
WATCH: Dejected MS Dhoni seems to reflect upon unsuccessful chase after West Indies' win over India in 4th ODI

Windies skipper Jason Holder notched up a stunning 5/27 to guide the hosts to their first win of the series.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 4, 2017 - 16:39
WATCH: Dejected MS Dhoni seems to reflect upon unsuccessful chase after West Indies&#039; win over India in 4th ODI
Screen Grab

New Delhi: Team India incurred a surprising defeat against West Indies in the 4th ODI in Antigua, after MS Dhoni, one of the finest finishers the game has ever seen, scored a painstaking 54 off 114 balls as the visitors fell behind the required run rate while chasing a modest total of 189.

The Indian cricket team, which is usually renowned for its batting prowess, saw just two batsmen – Ajinkya Rahane (60) and MS Dhoni (54) – scoring more than 20 runs in the match as the Windies skipper Jason Holder notched up a stunning 5/27 to guide the hosts to their first win of the series.

READ: Sunil Gavaskar breaks silence on MS Dhoni's criticism over failed chase in 4th ODI 

As the West Indies players started to pick up stumps after winning the match, handshakes were exchanged but one face looked more dejected than anyone else in the Indian dressing room.

Dhoni, who isn't too immune to criticism these days, was spotted sitting with a long face probably reflecting upon the chase as he failed to put through his usual innings to guide the team home.

Here's the video of the incident:-

Holder was declared man of the match for his 5-wicket haul which included the prized scalp of India captain Virat Kohli for the second match in a row.

The two teams lock horns for the final time in an ODI this series, on Thursday.

TAGS

MS DhoniIndia vs West IndiesInd Vs WIIND vs WI 4th ODIDhoni sadAntigua

