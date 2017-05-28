WATCH: England's Mark Wood pulls off sensational over after South Africa needed 7 off 6 balls

New Delhi: England speedster Mark Wood helped team pull off a magical victory over South Africa in the second ODI of the 3-match series at Southampton, courtesy a magical final over in which the visitors needed 7 runs to win.

The Proteas, who were chasing 331 to win, finished on 328 for five, with Quinton de Kock being the top scorer at 98.

The world`s top-ranked ODI side needed 20 off the last two overs when David Miller (71 not out) struck Jake Ball for a six and a four off successive deliveries.

Yet with a mere 10 now wanted off as many balls, South Africa -- often accused of `choking` in pressure situations -- saw Miller and Chris Morris fail to score the runs they required as Ball and fast bowler Mark Wood both held their nerve.

Eventually, a brilliant last over from Wood saw South Africa finish off the chase 2 runs short of England's total of 330.

Here's how the final over unfolded:-

Here's the post-victory celebrations went:-

Earlier in the match, Ben Stokes made 101 and Jos Buttler a dashing 65 not out as England posted a total of 330 for six after losing the toss.

The series, a warm-up for the Champions Trophy tournament in England and Wales that starts next week, concludes at Lord`s on Monday.