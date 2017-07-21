WATCH: Harmanpreet Kaur's sensational six in BBL that even left Adam Gilchrist awestruck

New Delhi: Indian vice-captain Harmapreet Kaur, on Thursday, struck a blistering 115-ball 171 as India crumbled down defending champion Australia by 36 runs to storm into the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 final.

Hailed as India's greatest World Cup knocks of all time, Kaur's unbeaten 171 was studded with 20 boundaries and seven sixes. Her third one-day international century, notched up at Derby yesterday, is now the second highest score by an Indian women's cricketer after Deepti Sharma's 188, notched up earlier this year.

While wishes have poured from all corners of the world to congratulate the 28-year-old, many pundits reckon that probably the experience that Kaur earned from playing in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL), worked in favour of her.

Kaur, in 2016, became the first Indian cricketer (both male and female) to sign a contract in Australia's WBBL and sure did make the nation proud with few ravishing innings, one of which even left legendary gloveman Adam Gilchrist stunned.

In her very first BBL match, back in December 2016, Kaur had struck a 28-ball 47 for her side Sydney Thunder against Melbourne Stars at the North Sydney Oval ground. Although, her knock wasn't quite enough as the defending champions lost their opening game by mere six runs, but few of her boundaries left the spectators, along with the commentators, speechless.

One such hit was witnessed in the 19th over of the game. Harmanpreet had struck a delightful lofted cover drive that had left the bowler Gemma Triscari laughing in absolute astonishment.

Watch the video here:

Former Aussie international Gilchrist, who was there at the commentary box called it, "as good a cricket shot as you will ever see."

Indian eves will now take on host nation England, on Sunday, in cricket's grandest stage of all, Lord's.