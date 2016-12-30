close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »

WATCH: How Australia bowlers destroyed Pakistan at MCG

Australia won the first Test in Brisbane by 39 runs. Third and final Test stars on Tuesday at Sydney.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, December 30, 2016 - 20:15
WATCH: How Australia bowlers destroyed Pakistan at MCG

New Delhi: Pakistan lost the Boxing Day Test in dramatic fashion on Friday. Despite scoring 443 runs in their first innings in a match which witnessed frequent weather induced stoppages, Misbah-ul-Haq & Co suffered an innings defeat at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

For Australia, Mitchell Starc turned up as a perfect all-rounder, taking wickets and scoring runs. He ad skipper Steve Smith helped take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Here's how the win was set-up:

Australia won the first Test in Brisbane by 39 runs. Third and final Test stars on Tuesday at Sydney.

First Published: Friday, December 30, 2016 - 20:11

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2016 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.