WATCH: How Australia bowlers destroyed Pakistan at MCG

New Delhi: Pakistan lost the Boxing Day Test in dramatic fashion on Friday. Despite scoring 443 runs in their first innings in a match which witnessed frequent weather induced stoppages, Misbah-ul-Haq & Co suffered an innings defeat at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

For Australia, Mitchell Starc turned up as a perfect all-rounder, taking wickets and scoring runs. He ad skipper Steve Smith helped take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Here's how the win was set-up:

What a catch! The GOAT is on fire. Australia five wickets away! #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/bwrzaq3XmK — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) December 30, 2016

Bird is the word! Three to go for Australia #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/4BGwZkrgHK — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) December 30, 2016

That's one of the best Test wins you will ever see! #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/Ehj6yypMFq — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) December 30, 2016

Amazing scenes at the MCG after a famous Test win for the Aussies! #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/ESYiGPNoXR — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) December 30, 2016

Australia won the first Test in Brisbane by 39 runs. Third and final Test stars on Tuesday at Sydney.