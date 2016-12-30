WATCH: How Australia bowlers destroyed Pakistan at MCG
Australia won the first Test in Brisbane by 39 runs. Third and final Test stars on Tuesday at Sydney.
New Delhi: Pakistan lost the Boxing Day Test in dramatic fashion on Friday. Despite scoring 443 runs in their first innings in a match which witnessed frequent weather induced stoppages, Misbah-ul-Haq & Co suffered an innings defeat at Melbourne Cricket Ground.
For Australia, Mitchell Starc turned up as a perfect all-rounder, taking wickets and scoring runs. He ad skipper Steve Smith helped take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
Here's how the win was set-up:
Perfect start for the Aussies! #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/lqCrUEMhqY
— cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) December 30, 2016
#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/RpmwBW4lHs
— cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) December 30, 2016
What a catch! The GOAT is on fire. Australia five wickets away! #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/bwrzaq3XmK
— cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) December 30, 2016
Bird is the word! Three to go for Australia #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/4BGwZkrgHK
— cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) December 30, 2016
Unreal! #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/Q9bmkn2t18
— cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) December 30, 2016
#SuperStarc! pic.twitter.com/AqtjNuDfeS
— cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) December 30, 2016
That's one of the best Test wins you will ever see! #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/Ehj6yypMFq
— cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) December 30, 2016
Amazing scenes at the MCG after a famous Test win for the Aussies! #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/ESYiGPNoXR
— cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) December 30, 2016
Australia won the first Test in Brisbane by 39 runs. Third and final Test stars on Tuesday at Sydney.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- DNA: Analysing the impact of demonetisation on people's lives
- PM Modi addresses Digidhan Mela program at Talkatora Stadium, Delhi
- Mulayam Singh Yadav expels son Akhilesh, cousin Ramgopal from party for six years
- Should cash transactions of political parties be monitored?
- Akhilesh Yadav releases parallel list of 235 candidates for UP polls
- Geeta Phogat vs Sakshi Malik: When the two Indian stars went head to head in 2015 – Video
- This is how you can stop your farts from smelling so bad
- Virat Kohli clears air on engagement rumours with Anushka Sharma, says won't hide if it actually happens
- Anushka Sharma – Virat Kohli in Dehradun: Fan uploads PIC
- Gujarat gram panchayat poll results: BJP claims victory