Watch: How Chetan Sharma became first ever Indian to take ODI hat-trick

New Delhi: Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav became the third Indian to take a hat-trick in ODIs when he removed Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar and Pat Cummins of successive deliveries during the second match of the ongoing series against Australia at Eden Gardens on Thursday (September 21).

But the honour of being the first ever Indian to claim a hat-trick in ODI goes to Chetan Sharma, who achieved the feat way back in 1987. He took the wickets of Ken Rutherford, Ian Smith and Ewen Chatfield – all bowled – at Nagpur.

Here is a video of that historic moment.

Chetan, who operated as a right-arm fast-medium pacer, played 23 Tests and 65 ODIs, taking 61 and 67 wickets respectively.

In 1991, Kapil Dev became the second Indian to take an ODI hat-trick. He took the wickets of Roshan Mahanama (c Kiran More), Rumesh Ratnayake (lbw) and Sanath Jayasuriya (c Sanjay Manjrekar).

Kapil's hat-trick was the only ODI hat-trick at Eden Gardens until Kuldeep joined him yesterday.

Interestingly for Kuldeep, this is his second hat-trick in India colours. Three years ago, he took three wickets in three successive deliveries against Scotland in an U-19 World Cup match.