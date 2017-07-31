close
WATCH: Jonny Bairstow does a Sachin Tendulkar, executes 'Upper Cut' to perfection against South Africa

Sachin Tendulkar, Mark Waugh and AB de Villiers have been known to play such shots, but this time it was an Englishman who reproduced one of the rarest shots in cricket.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 31, 2017 - 09:21
WATCH: Jonny Bairstow does a Sachin Tendulkar, executes &#039;Upper Cut&#039; to perfection against South Africa
Courtesy: Facebook (England Cricket)

New Delhi: England wicket-keeper batsman Jonny Bairstow slammed an incredible 58-ball 63 to put South Africa under pressure on Day 4 of third Test at Oval, and there were some very fine shots in his knock which consisted of 6 fours and 1 six. 

While facing a Kagiso Rabada delivery in the 69th over, the England batsman guided the ball to a four behind the stumps with pure efficacy. As Rabada ran in to bowl a bouncer, Bairstow showed his flexibility and range of shots by executing just the most perfect Upper Cut.

Sachin Tendulkar, Mark Waugh and AB de Villiers have been known to play such shots, but this time it was an Englishman who reproduced one of the rarest shots in cricket.

Here's a video of the shot:

It was a performance to cherish for England, both with the bat and ball as Ben Stokes took two wickets in two balls to leave the Proteas on brink of defeat.

South Africa were 117 for four at stumps on the fourth day, needing a further 375 runs to reach a colossal target of 492 -- the most made to win in the fourth innings of a Test is the West Indies` 418 for seven against Australia at St John`s in 2003.

One consolation for the Proteas was the fight shown by Dean Elgar (72 not out) and Temba Bavuma (16 not out), who kept England at bay after joining forces with their side in dire trouble at 52 for four.

(With AFP inputs)

Jonny BairstowSachin tendulkarUpper CutEngland Vs South AfricaEng vs SAEngland vs South Africa 3rd TestBen stokes

