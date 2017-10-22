Watch: Kedar Jadhav plays strange cricket shot for a four

New Delhi: India all-rounder Kedar Jadhav shocked everyone with one unusual play, or the lack of it, during the first ODI against New Zealand in Mumbai on Sunday. (LIVE BLOG)

Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first in the series opener at Wankhede Stadium. But Indian openers - Shikar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma - failed to provide a start. It prompted Jadhav's promotion.

Then, in the 11th over, off the last ball, Adam Milne produced a slow bouncer which was directed towards the batsman. In an evasive action, Jadhav tried to avoid the delivery by bending backwards, but the ball kept following.

It hit his chest and went between the wicketkeeper and wide slip for a four.

Here's the video, courtesy BCCI:

It certainly was one of the most unusual shots.

Jadhav, 32, has played 34 ODIs for India. The Pune cricketer has 767 runs with two centuries.