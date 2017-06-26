WATCH: Kuldeep Yadav outfoxes Jason Holder, MS Dhoni does the rest to send West Indies skipper packing

New Delhi: Ajinkya Rahane and Kuldeep Yadav were the chief architect of India's victory over West Indies in the 2nd ODI of the 5-match series. While Rahane thrashed Windies bowlers to slam his 3rd ODI century, Kuldeep was the Men in Blue's most destructive bowler with 3 wickets to his name. (WI vs IND - Full Coverage)

Chasing a mammoth target of 311 once they found the asking rate to be too high in the final 10 overs.

For India, the bowlers bowled an impeccable line and length with KuldeepYadav (3/50) being the most successful among them. The chinaman bowler got the first wicket of his ODI career. He did not get to bowl in his debut match in the first ODI which was abandoned due to rain.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/9) rocked the West Indies run chase by grabbing the first two wickets by the third over. He removed Kieran Powell (0) in the third delivery (0) and then had Jason Mohammed (0) in his next over.

Wicketkeeper batsman Shai Hope (81) and Evin Lewis (21) had a 89-run stand for the 3rd wicket to keep them in the hunt but once that partnership was snapped, the West Indians threw in the towel and they were happy to bat out their innings.

When Hope was out in the 26th over, the asking rate had gone above 12 an over and West Indies had already given up by then though they had six wickets in hand.

Captain Jason Holder (29) tried to get the big shots without any success as Kuldeep and Ravichandran Ashwin (1/47) gave him very few of them. When Holder was out in the 37th over, West Indies needed 136 runs from 11 overs.

One the most important dismissals for Kuldeep was that of the West Indies captain Jason Holder, and the chinaman did so with impeccable ease, as the Windies skipper completely failed to read his delivery. MS Dhoni did the rest behind the stumps to complete the dismissal.

Here's the video of the dismissal:-

With the win, India became the side who have hit maximum number of 300-plus scores in an innings, as they reached the mark for the 96th time, overtaking Australia who had made over 300 runs 95 times.