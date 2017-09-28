Watch: Milestone man David Warner earns full marks for his sportsmanship

New Delhi: Aussie opener David Warner on Thursday hit a magnificent hundred to give an outside chance against virtually unbeatable Indian team in the fourth match of the ongoing ODI series. (LIVE BLOG | SCORECARD)

The left-handed batsman scored 124 off 119 balls with the help of 12 fours and four sixes, and in the process became the first Australian to hit a hundred in his 100th ODI match.

But the packed Chinnaswamy Stadium crowd will remember Warner for his sportsmanship. When batting on 91 in the 28th over, Hardik Pandya lost control of the ball, and it rolled down the pitch.

Out of nowhere, Warner appeared and picked up the ball before handing it back to India bowler. Watch it here:

Warner is a hero in India, thanks to his association with the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad.

A 231-run opening stand between Warner and Aaron Finch, Australia set India a target of 335.