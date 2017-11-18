WATCH: Mohammed Shami's adventurous batting makes Virat Kohli restless

New Delhi: The Indian tail wagged, leaving captain Virat Kohli restless in the stands during third day's morning session play of 1st Test against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Saturday. (LIVE BLOG || SCORECARD)

After the departure of mercurial Cheteshwar Pujara, who made a classic Test fifty, India were tottering at 79/6 inside the 38th over.

Wriddhiman Saha and Ravindra Jadeja pushed little further, then Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami scored crucial runs to help India reach 172.

While Shami was batting, Kohli became the centre of attention on the sidelines, making animated reactions for every show the tail-ender played. In fact, Shami hit three fours, and it could have been four. But one of his shots failed to reach the rope.

And it forced Kohli to say some words, murmur actually. Here's the video, courtesy BCCI:

Unlike the two previous days, the third day's play started on time, then Pujara soon reached his 16th Test fifty.

But India failed to make the most out of a relatively good playing condition and found themselves dismissed for a paltry total.