WATCH: MS Dhoni advances down to Devendra Bishoo, returns back before keeper collects ball

New Delhi: After quite a while, MS Dhoni was amongst runs yet again as he guided Team India to a 93-run victory over West Indies in the 3rd ODI of the 5-match series in Antigua. Although Dhoni made bowlers struggle throughout the day, even when it seemed as if the bowler has got the better of him, the Jharkhand batsman evaded the danger in style. (IND vs WI, 3rd ODI - Statistical Highlights)

During the 41st over, Devendra Bishoo seemed to have spotted a premeditated Dhoni coming down the track and hence he deliberately bowled the ball wide. But Mahi, understanding that he isn't going to get the ball, didn't even offer a shot and returned back in crease before the ball even reached the wicket-keeper's gloves.

Not just affecting a quick stumping, MS Dhoni does know how to get away as well.

Set a target of 252 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua to prevent the visitors taking an unbeatable 2-0 series lead, the hosts were on course with Jason Mohammed and Rovman Powell in full flow in a 54-run sixth-wicket partnership.

But then India`s frontline spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin swung the match decisively in their team`s favour.

Earlier it was Jadhav who triggered a late run explosion in partnership with Mahendra Singh Dhoni as India reached 251 for four batting first on a sluggish pitch affected by prolonged, torrential rains the day before.

Dhoni top-scored with an unbeaten 78 off 79 balls and was named man of the match, but the real impetus came from Jadhav, who blazed 40 off 26 balls in an unbroken fifth-wicket stand of 81 runs off just 46 deliveries.

Ajinkya Rahane held the innings together after the loss of early wickets, the opener extending his excellent run of form in the series with 72, his third consecutive score over 50.

