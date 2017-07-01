IND vs WI, 3rd ODI, statistical highlights: MS Dhoni, R Ashwin scale new heights in Antigua

New Delhi: Team India secured yet another convincing victory over West Indies in the third ODI after MS Dhoni and the spin-duo of R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav produced phenomenal performances. (IND vs WI - Full Coverage)

With a win at Sir Vivian Richard stadium, Virat Kohli and Co. achieved an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 5-match series and are only a victory away from sealing the fate.

WATCH: MS Dhoni, R Ashwin combine to send Jason Holder packing on wide ball in WI vs IND 3rd ODI

Here are some of the records which were broken last night:

India have recorded their third biggest win in terms of runs over West Indies in the Caribbean - their largest being by 105 runs at Port of Spain on June 25, 2017.

India (251/4) have posted their highest total in ODIs at North Sound, Antigua, surpassing the 228 for 7 vs West Indies on June 11, 2011.

Kuldeep Yadav (3/41) has produced his best bowling figures in ODIs.

Ravichandran Ashwin (3/28) has become the 13th Indian bowler to complete 150 wickets in ODIs.

The last instance when two Indian spinners took atleast three wickets in the same innings was - 4/30 by Ravindra Jadeja and 3/31 by Ravichandran Ashwin vs Afghanistan in the Asia Cup at Mirpur on March 5, 2014.

Shai Hope and Kyle Hope became the fourth pair of brothers to play for the West Indies in ODIs - the first three being Marlon and Robert Samuels, Dwayne and Darren Bravo and Fidel and Pedro Collins.

Ajinkya Rahane has posted three fifty-plus innings for the second time in his ODI career. Before his excellent innings of 72, he had recorded 62 and 103 in the first two ODIs vs West Indies.?He had scored 87 vs South Africa at Mumbai on October 25, 2015; 89 at Brisbane on January 15, 2016 & 50 at Melbourne on January 17, 2016 - both vs Australia in consecutive innings.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's 78 not out is his second highest score vs West Indies in ODIs - the highest being at Kingston on June 28, 2009.

Dhoni's above innings is the second highest by an Indian batsman at this venue next only to the 86 not out by Rohit Sharma vs West Indies on June 11, 2011.

Dhoni's average of 60.35 (845 runs in 28 innings - 14 times not out, including six fifties) is the highest in ODIs involving India and Pakistan (minimum 10 innings).

Dhoni has got his sixth Man of the Match award when not captain in ODIs - his last such award was for Asia XI (139 not out + 3 stumpings) vs Africa XI at Chennai on June 10, 2007.

Kedar Jadhav is averaging 61.66 in ODIs, thanks to his six unbeaten innings out of 15 played - his tally being 555, including two hundreds and a fifty.

Dhoni has played 70 unbeaten innings. Just two batsmen have recorded more such innings in ODIs - 72 each by Shaun Pollock and Chaminda Vaas.

With Virat Kohli's wicket, Jason Holder has become the third West Indian?captain to complete 50 wickets or more in ODIs - the first two being Vivian Richards (64) and Dwayne Bravo (53).

(With PTI inputs)