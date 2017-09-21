Watch: MS Dhoni completes miraculous stumping to dismiss Glen Maxwell at Eden Gardens

New Delhi: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni once again showed his brilliant wicket-keeping skills by affecting a miraculous stumping to dismiss dangerous Glen Maxwell during the second ODI match against Australia at Eden Gardens on Thursday. (LIVE BLOG | SCORECARD)

Defending an average total of 252 runs, India seemed to have to got their match today with the Aussie captain Steve Smith dropping the anchor in Kolkata. Smith got a partner in Msxwell, who's more than happy to attack the Indian bowlers.

But Maxwell's stay in the centre proved only a fleeting presence as Yuzvendra Chahal foxed him to charge down the pitch, and thus setting up a stumping opportunity for ever effective Dhoni.

While going for the ball, Dhoni lost his grip. But he took a dive and before hitting the ground, completed the stumping in a miraculous move.

Here's the video:

Dhoni, known for his calmness, celebrated the wicket like it's his first. It sure was one of his best stumpings ever.

Maxwell made 14 of 18 balls with two sixes.

India lead the five-match ODI series 1-0 after winning the opener on Chennai by 26 runs via DLS method.