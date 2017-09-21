close
Watch: MS Dhoni completes miraculous stumping to dismiss Glen Maxwell at Eden Gardens

India lead the five-match ODI series 1-0 after winning the opener on Chennai by 26 runs via DLS method.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 21, 2017 - 22:13
Watch: MS Dhoni completes miraculous stumping to dismiss Glen Maxwell at Eden Gardens
Courtesy: BCCI

New Delhi: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni once again showed his brilliant wicket-keeping skills by affecting a miraculous stumping to dismiss dangerous Glen Maxwell during the second ODI match against Australia at Eden Gardens on Thursday. (LIVE BLOG | SCORECARD)

Defending an average total of 252 runs, India seemed to have to got their match today with the Aussie captain Steve Smith dropping the anchor in Kolkata. Smith got a partner in Msxwell, who's more than happy to attack the Indian bowlers.

But Maxwell's stay in the centre proved only a fleeting presence as Yuzvendra Chahal foxed him to charge down the pitch, and thus setting up a stumping opportunity for ever effective Dhoni.

While going for the ball, Dhoni lost his grip. But he took a dive and before hitting the ground, completed the stumping in a miraculous move.

Here's the video:

Dhoni, known for his calmness, celebrated the wicket like it's his first. It sure was one of his best stumpings ever.

Maxwell made 14 of 18 balls with two sixes.

