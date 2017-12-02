WATCH: MS Dhoni’s daughter, Ziva, back with another Malayalam song

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's two-and-half-year-old is already a social media star, thanks to her cute videos. On Friday, another video emerged which has left her fans asking for more.

Ziva, a bundle of talent, is back with yet another Malayalam song. And this time the song is, “Kanikanum Neram Kamalanethrante” from the 1964 movie Omanakuttan.

The video was posted on Instagram by the account @zivasinghdhoni006, with a caption: “unwell n yet singing away #winterishere [sic].”

Here's the video:

#unwell n yet singing away #winterishere A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@zivasinghdhoni006) on Dec 1, 2017 at 9:30am PST

Earlier, a video of her singing ‘Ambalapuzhai Unnikannanodu Nee’, a popular song from the Mohanlal-starer Malayalam movie Adwaytham, became an instant Internet hit.

Then, there's another video of her making roti.