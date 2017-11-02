Watch: MS Dhoni's priceless reaction to Hardik Pandya's breathtaking catch

New Delhi: India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is known for his calmness. He is hardly seen animated or doing wild celebrations, but during the India-New Zealand first T20I match in Delhi on Wednesday, he was caught swooning, well, over that Hardik Pandya.

Defending a 203-run target, India took complete control of the match from the very second over with the fall of Kiwi opener Martin Guptill. And credit went to Pandya, for his flying catch. Yes, he was flying, and Dhoni was left in awe. Indeed one rare moment.

Yuzvendra Chahal's length ball on the middle stump was picked and lofted by Guptill. But Pandey, fielding at long-off, covered some distance across and took a breathtaking catch after diving at full speed.

Relive the catch here, and also featuring us Dhoni's reaction.

VIDEO: Catch it like Pandya: Athletic, sharp and agile - @hardikpandya7 plucks a stunner at the boundary ropes. https://t.co/IYaZvprQjk pic.twitter.com/Ar7PFe0Tpl — BCCI (@BCCI) November 2, 2017

Kiwis never recovered from that early jolt, and they could muster only 149/8. For India, Axar Patel and Chahal took two wickets each, while retiring Ashish Nehra got to bowl the last over of the match.

Earlier in the match, Kiwi captain Kane Williamson won the toss and asked India to bat first on a top which, both the captains considered to be a bowlers' friendly.

But one brilliant opening stand between Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan negated all those thoughts.

The second of the three-match series will be played on Saturday (November 4) at Rajkot. India had won the ODI series 2-1.