WATCH: R Ashwin's send-off to Bangladesh skipper Mushfiqur Rahim on Day 5 of one-off Test

Hyderabad: Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin played yet another crucial role for the team as India defeated Bangladesh by 208 runs to win the one-Off Test played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal.

As Bangladesh resumed play on Day 5, Virat Kohli asked Ravindra Jadeja to start off proceedings with a pacer from the other end. Kohli introduced Ashwin much later than expected.

But bowling his first over of the day, Ashwin got a major breakthrough when he dismissed Bangladeshi skipper Mushfiqur Rahim, who had hit a fighting ton in the first innings.

Usually very calm and composed, Ashwin gave a send-off to the wicketkeeper batsman when he perished while trying to hit a big shot.

Ashwin picked six wickets in the Test, as India extended their unbeaten run to 19 matches in the five-day format.

India will now take on Australia in a four-match series beginning from February 23.