WATCH: R Ashwin's send-off to Bangladesh skipper Mushfiqur Rahim on Day 5 of one-off Test
Ashwin picked six wickets in the Test, as India extended their unbeaten run to 19 matches in the five-day format.
Hyderabad: Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin played yet another crucial role for the team as India defeated Bangladesh by 208 runs to win the one-Off Test played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal.
As Bangladesh resumed play on Day 5, Virat Kohli asked Ravindra Jadeja to start off proceedings with a pacer from the other end. Kohli introduced Ashwin much later than expected.
But bowling his first over of the day, Ashwin got a major breakthrough when he dismissed Bangladeshi skipper Mushfiqur Rahim, who had hit a fighting ton in the first innings.
Usually very calm and composed, Ashwin gave a send-off to the wicketkeeper batsman when he perished while trying to hit a big shot.
Watch the dismissal and Ashwin's send-off here:
Ashwin picked six wickets in the Test, as India extended their unbeaten run to 19 matches in the five-day format.
India will now take on Australia in a four-match series beginning from February 23.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Panel discussion on PM Modi's ‘janampatri’ threat against Congress
- Fateh Ka Fatwa: What are the hindrances faced by Muslim women in India?
- Will Iman, world's heaviest woman weighing 500 kg, get a new lease of life in India?
- Watch: PM Modi addresses rally in Uttarakhand's Srinagar
- Why are politicians trying to disguise crime in UP in communal colours?
- WATCH: Bhuvneshwar Kumar knocks off Mehedi Hasan's stumps with brilliant delivery during one-off Test
- I-League, Kolkata Derby: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan — As it happened...
- Pakistani girl asked Irfan Pathan why he plays for India being a Muslim? Read his brilliant reply
- People wave BJP flags, chant PM Narendra Modi's name in Rahul Gandhi's road show - Watch Video
- T20 Blind World Cup: Shah Rukh Khan congratulates Indian team with a special message