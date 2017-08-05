close
WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja bowls a deceptive spin to outfox Dhananjya de Silva vs SL in 2nd Test

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 5, 2017 - 17:05
WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja bowls a deceptive spin to outfox Dhananjya de Silva vs SL in 2nd Test
IANS

New Delhi: Ravindra Jadeja has been long known for his deceptive inside out deliveries, much of which had even troubled Australian Steve Smith during the Border-Gavaskar trophy. But Sri Lankan batsman Dhananjaya de Silva is new and ergo misread the spin and walked back to pavilion on a duck. ( SL vs IND: Day 3, 2nd Test – LIVE BLOG )

It was the 35th over of Sri Lanka's first innings batting. de Silva walked in shortly after the dismissal of Angelo Mathews, by Ravichandran Ashwin. Ravindra Jadeja stepped into the attack. Fifth ball, quicker delivery on the middle stump as the ball turned inside out, outfoxing the batsman at the crease to rattle against the off stump. Clever indeed from the left-arm spinner as he picked up his 150th Test wicket by dismissing de Silva.

Watch his clinical delivery here...

Jadeja achieved his 150th wicket in just 32 Test matches, thereby edging past the above two names along with Harbhajan Singh. Anil Kumble had taken 34 Test matches, Harbhajan in 35, while Haryana Hurricane Kapil Dev in 39 Tests. However, he is still behind his current teammate, Ashwin, who had scalped the similar in just 29 Test matches.

As for the match, India have enforced a follow on after spin duo of Ashwin and Jadeja wrapped up their first innings total to mere 183. Opener Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis have however taken things under control with the latter slamming his third Test century.  

