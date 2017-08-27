close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Watch: Rohit Sharma takes stunning flying catch to dismiss Kusal Mendis

It was Rohit's 100th catch in International cricket. He has so far taken 56 in ODIs and 22 each in Tests and T20Is.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 27, 2017 - 17:07
Watch: Rohit Sharma takes stunning flying catch to dismiss Kusal Mendis
Courtesy: Screenshot (Twitter)

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma on Sunday completed a century of catches in international cricket during the third ODI match of the ongoing Sri Lanka-India series at Pallekele.

Sri Lanka, having already lost the first two matches, won the toss and opted to bat first in the hope of posting a big total. But opener Niroshan Dickwella departed in the fourth over, thanks to a Jasprit Bumrah beauty, which trapped the left-handed batsman in front of the wicket. That happened off the fourth ball of the over.

Lanka, then, found themselves in trouble losing newly-arrived Kusal Mendis. The right-handed batsman became the victim of a brilliant Rohit Sharma catch at second slip. Flying full length to his right, Rohit completed the catch airborne to the amazement of his team-mates.

Here's the video:

That happened off the fourth ball of the seventh over, bowled by Burmah.

It was Rohit's 100th catch in International cricket. He has so far taken 56 in ODIs and 22 each in Tests and T20Is.

India need a win today to claim the five-match series.

TAGS

Rohit Sharma catchIndia vs Sri LankaPallekele ODIKusal MendisJasprit Burmahcricket videocricket news

From Zee News

Playing field is more important than play station, says PM Narendra Modi
cricketOther Sports

Playing field is more important than play station, says PM...

PCB forms committee to probe Mickey Arthur-Umar Akmal controversy
cricket

PCB forms committee to probe Mickey Arthur-Umar Akmal contr...

Will be tough to beat aggressor Virat Kohli&#039;s men, says Faf du Plessis
cricket

Will be tough to beat aggressor Virat Kohli's men, say...

Ravichandran Ashwin gets ready for new journey – Video
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin gets ready for new journey – Video

James Anderson bags 23rd five-wicket haul in Test cricket, equals Kapil Dev&#039;s feat
cricket

James Anderson bags 23rd five-wicket haul in Test cricket,...

Here’s what Sachin Tendulkar posted to wish Don Bradman on his 109th birth anniversary
cricket

Here’s what Sachin Tendulkar posted to wish Don Bradman on...

Virat Kohli salutes Conor Mcgregor&#039;s fighting spirit with epic tweet
cricketOther Sports

Virat Kohli salutes Conor Mcgregor's fighting spirit w...

WATCH: When Shikhar Dhawan turned &#039;autowallah&#039; for Hardik Pandya in Sri Lanka
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

WATCH: When Shikhar Dhawan turned 'autowallah' fo...

Gautam Gambhir tweets &#039;time to act&#039; after Pulwama, Panchkula
cricket

Gautam Gambhir tweets 'time to act' after Pulwama...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video