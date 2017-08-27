Watch: Rohit Sharma takes stunning flying catch to dismiss Kusal Mendis

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma on Sunday completed a century of catches in international cricket during the third ODI match of the ongoing Sri Lanka-India series at Pallekele.

Sri Lanka, having already lost the first two matches, won the toss and opted to bat first in the hope of posting a big total. But opener Niroshan Dickwella departed in the fourth over, thanks to a Jasprit Bumrah beauty, which trapped the left-handed batsman in front of the wicket. That happened off the fourth ball of the over.

Lanka, then, found themselves in trouble losing newly-arrived Kusal Mendis. The right-handed batsman became the victim of a brilliant Rohit Sharma catch at second slip. Flying full length to his right, Rohit completed the catch airborne to the amazement of his team-mates.

Here's the video:

That happened off the fourth ball of the seventh over, bowled by Burmah.

It was Rohit's 100th catch in International cricket. He has so far taken 56 in ODIs and 22 each in Tests and T20Is.

India need a win today to claim the five-match series.