Watch: Team India bows to irreplaceable MS Dhoni during Chennai ODI

New Delhi: Team India bowed to irreplaceable MS Dhoni during their ODI match against Australia on Sunday in Chennai. Regarded as arguably the greatest finisher, Dhoni played yet another fighting knock to help India to set a big total of 281 runs from a precarious situation. (LIVE COVERAGE || SCORECARD)

Coming in to bat as early as the 17th over with India reeling at 64/4, Dhoni produced a brilliant rear-guard action with sensational Hardik Pandya. The dou produced a 118-run stand for the six wicket. The former skipper then witnessed Bhuvneshwar Kumar playing a cameo in a 72-run seventh-wicket stand.

Dhoni made 79 of 88 balls with the help of four fours and a two sixes. In the process, he also became only the fourth Indian batsman to hit 100 fifties in ODI.

This innings will go as one of the best for Dhoni, considering the fact that he has been facing selection untertainties as India continue to prepare of the next World Cup. Many believed that Dhoni, at 36, is well past his prime.

ut the wicketkeeper-batsman just proved that he's irreplaceable today. And his team-mates, including head coach Ravi Shastri bowed to the living legend. Here's the video:

Earlier in the day, India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

There will be four more ODIs and three T20Is in the limited-overs' leg of the Australia tour. India won the Test series early in the year.