close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WATCH: The moment 'Legend' Mithali Raj became all-time top-scorer in women's ODI cricket

Mithali was dismissed on 69 by Kristen Beams in the 41st over as India went two down for 166.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 12, 2017 - 18:02
WATCH: The moment &#039;Legend&#039; Mithali Raj became all-time top-scorer in women&#039;s ODI cricket
Screen Grab (icc-cricket.com)

New Delhi: Indian women's team skipper Mithali Raj registered another record to her name – probably the biggest of all – by becoming the all-time top-scorer in women's ODI cricket during the ICC Women's World Cup clash against Australia at Bristol, England. (IND vs AUS - Live Blog)

Soon after Mithali broke England's Charlotte Edwards' record of 5,992 runs, the Indian skipper went on to cross the 6,000-run mark while also bagging her 49th ODI fifty and third of the tournament.

Here's the moment Mithali made history in women's cricket:-

Earlier, Mithali clinched the record of scoring seven consecutive fifties in ODIs, achieving the feat with a terrific knock against England in the Women's World Cup last Saturday. 

Apart from this, Mithali has the maximum number of ODI half-centuries (49) to her name.

The 34-year-old, who made her debut at the age of 16, has often been compared with Sachin Tendulkar for the similarities in both legends' record-breaking abilities.

Mithali was dismissed on 69 by Kristen Beams in the 41st over as India went two down for 166.

TAGS

Mithali RajIndia vs AustraliaWomen's World CupWWC 2017Mithali Raj RecordCharlotte Edwards

From Zee News

Pakistan Cricket Board announces central contracts for 35 players, controversial Umar Akmal left out
cricket

Pakistan Cricket Board announces central contracts for 35 p...

CoA wants Kapil Dev as part of steering committee for players’ body
cricket

CoA wants Kapil Dev as part of steering committee for playe...

Ravi Shastri, Indian cricket team&#039;s new coach, says Virat Kohli &amp; Co can be best ever in Test cricket
cricket

Ravi Shastri, Indian cricket team's new coach, says Vi...

Mithali Raj does a Sachin Tendulkar, becomes all-time ODI top-scorer in women&#039;s cricket
cricket

Mithali Raj does a Sachin Tendulkar, becomes all-time ODI t...

CoA happy with CAC&#039;s decision to appoint Ravi Shastri as Indian national cricket coach
cricket

CoA happy with CAC's decision to appoint Ravi Shastri...

Virat Kohli spotted holidaying in New York with Anushka Sharma – See PIC
cricket

Virat Kohli spotted holidaying in New York with Anushka Sha...

LIVE: ICC WWC, IND vs AUS: Punam Raut hundred helps India post 226/7
cricket

LIVE: ICC WWC, IND vs AUS: Punam Raut hundred helps India p...

Tamim Iqbal denies alleged &#039;acid attack&#039; on wife, says quit county cricket due to personal reasons
cricket

Tamim Iqbal denies alleged 'acid attack' on wife,...

Dinesh Chandimal, Upul Tharanga to lead Sri Lanka after Angelo Mathews departs
cricket

Dinesh Chandimal, Upul Tharanga to lead Sri Lanka after Ang...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video