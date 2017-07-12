WATCH: The moment 'Legend' Mithali Raj became all-time top-scorer in women's ODI cricket
New Delhi: Indian women's team skipper Mithali Raj registered another record to her name – probably the biggest of all – by becoming the all-time top-scorer in women's ODI cricket during the ICC Women's World Cup clash against Australia at Bristol, England. (IND vs AUS - Live Blog)
Soon after Mithali broke England's Charlotte Edwards' record of 5,992 runs, the Indian skipper went on to cross the 6,000-run mark while also bagging her 49th ODI fifty and third of the tournament.
Here's the moment Mithali made history in women's cricket:-
WORLD RECORD: Mithali Raj becomes the leading run-scorer in ODIs with 5993 runs https://t.co/Xlw0lxcCw1 #cricket @icc
— Cricket-atti (@cricketatti) July 12, 2017
Earlier, Mithali clinched the record of scoring seven consecutive fifties in ODIs, achieving the feat with a terrific knock against England in the Women's World Cup last Saturday.
Apart from this, Mithali has the maximum number of ODI half-centuries (49) to her name.
The moment @M_Raj03 brought up 6000 ODI runs! #WWC17 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/8s2GELQw0v
— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 12, 2017
The 34-year-old, who made her debut at the age of 16, has often been compared with Sachin Tendulkar for the similarities in both legends' record-breaking abilities.
Mithali was dismissed on 69 by Kristen Beams in the 41st over as India went two down for 166.