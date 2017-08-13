WATCH: Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane celebrate as Hardik Pandya cracks 26 runs in an over

New Delhi: Hardik Pandya, today, put forth yet another breathtaking innings cracking eight fours and seven sixes to amass his first maiden ton on Day 2 of the third Test between India and Sri Lanka at Balagolla. But what seemed even more enthralling was his 26-run-an-over hurricane in the first session of the Day which enjoyed with much praise at the Indian dug-out. ( SL vs IND: 3rd Test, Day 2 – LIVE BLOG )

It was the 116 th over of their innings. Malinda Pushpakumara was into the attack. First ball, slaughtered towards the cow corner for a boundary; Second ball, shimmied down the wicket to bullet it past the bowler for a boundary again; Third ball, tore the sight-screen with a cracking six; He continued with his onslaught with two more sixes finally ending the over with a dot ball. The total stood 26, in one over – the most by an Indian batsman in an over.

While the hurricane was wrecking havoc demolishing Sri Lankan hope, the camera took a slight shift to the Indian dug out. Virat Kohli was seen laughing and doing a high-five with Ajinjya Rahane as Pandya's teammates seemed to have thoroughly enjoyed the crackling Carnival.

Watch the entire video here...

The Baroda-based cricketer went on to score a century, his first international century, off just 86 deliveries. Stats speak – it is the fastest by an Indian batsman batting at eight or lower and second fastest by an Indian on foreign soil.

After a steady fightback by the Lankans on Day 1 and 2, Pandya's hurricane bolstered India's total to 487. Lakshan Sandakan bagged a five-wicket haul as India bundled out in the first over of the second session of Day 2 of third Test.