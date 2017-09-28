Watch: Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma horror mix-up leaves fans talking about revenge
Then in the 23rd over Rohit found himself run out, after a deadly mix-up with Kohli. It was the repeat of that infamous 2013 run-out in which Kohli got run-out, even as Rohit went on to hit a double-hundred at the same venue, against the same opponents.
New Delhi: Indian cricket fans witnessed one horrendous run-out involving skipper Virat Kohli and opener Rohit Sharma during the fourth match of the ongoing ODI series against Australia on Thursday in Bengaluru. (LIVE BLOG || SCORECARD)
Chasing a 335-run target, India got off to a good start with opener Rohit and Ajinkya Rahane posting 100+ runs inside the 17th over. But the fall of Rahane in the 19th over brought Kohli in the centre.
Here's what happened today at Bengaluru:
Well, four years later, Kohli gets his revenge, according to fans. Here are some of tweets:
It was the sixth instance of the duo involving in runouts in ODIs, with Kohli dismissed four times and Rohit twice.