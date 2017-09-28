Watch: Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma horror mix-up leaves fans talking about revenge

New Delhi: Indian cricket fans witnessed one horrendous run-out involving skipper Virat Kohli and opener Rohit Sharma during the fourth match of the ongoing ODI series against Australia on Thursday in Bengaluru. (LIVE BLOG || SCORECARD)

Chasing a 335-run target, India got off to a good start with opener Rohit and Ajinkya Rahane posting 100+ runs inside the 17th over. But the fall of Rahane in the 19th over brought Kohli in the centre.

Then in the 23rd over Rohit found himself run out, after a deadly mix-up with Kohli. It was the repeat of that infamous 2013 run-out in which Kohli got run-out, even as Rohit went on to hit a double-hundred at the same venue, against the same opponents.

Here's what happened today at Bengaluru:

Well, four years later, Kohli gets his revenge, according to fans. Here are some of tweets:

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli after getting runout.

#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/b2AsmYCsc0 — Kaju Katli (@MonkNxtDoor) September 28, 2017

Virat kohli after hitting shots by Rohit sharma pic.twitter.com/4nLq1YlRLb — @AmAnULLaH_RANA (@Amanullah_RN) September 28, 2017

India will lose this ODI because of that arrogant moron kohli. He ran out an inform rohit sharma and got out himself like a loser. — hindu108 (@agniveer_) September 28, 2017

Well played Jadhav & Pandey. Not your fault Kohli & Rohit run like absolute mongs. #INDvAUS — - (@UtdSoham) September 28, 2017

Virat Kohli ko ab ghamand ho gaya hai. aur aaj is ka khamiyaja bhugte hai rohit sharma. — Nirbhay verma (@Nirbhayverma15) September 28, 2017

Rohit Sharma reaction after Kohli got out #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/8Nmsdzz06X — Harsh Thakur (@HarshTh21331198) September 28, 2017

Yashwant Sinha : BJP :: Kohli : Rohit Sharma — मिज़ाज-ए-मिश्रा (@mijajemishra) September 28, 2017

Rohit and kohli batting .

Rohit sharma : Ye zarur run out karaega!

Next ball rohit run out "

#INDVsAUS2017# pic.twitter.com/62yh4FkmNH — Hardik More (@hardikmore525) September 28, 2017

#virupanti Rohit Sharma ko baar baar run out karta hai Virat Kohli — Sk Mojaffar (@SkMojaffar10) September 28, 2017

It was the sixth instance of the duo involving in runouts in ODIs, with Kohli dismissed four times and Rohit twice.