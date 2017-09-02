close
Watch: When hot-tempered Ambati Rayudu lost cool in Australia

Ambati made his international debut in an ODI match against Zimbabwe at Harare on July 24, 2013. He has since played 34 ODIs and six T20Is for India with limited success.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 2, 2017 - 21:03
Watch: When hot-tempered Ambati Rayudu lost cool in Australia
Courtesy: Screengrab (YouTube)

New Delhi: Talented batsman Ambati Rayudu has been hogging limelight for all the wrong reasons. On Thursday, he was caught in camera manhandling a senior citizen in Hyderabad.

But that's not the first time that the Hyderabad batsman has involved in ungly spat. He was involved in an infamous duel with Mumbai Indians team-mate Harbhajan Singh during an IPL match in 2016.

Then, there was also an ugly incident during an India ‘A’ tour to Australia. He was given out LBW, but a miffed Rayudu made an avoidable scene. Watch the video here:

Couple of days back, he allegedly manhandled and slapped a senior citizen who reportedly objected to his rash driving.  Reports claimd that Rayudu was driving his SUV rashly in Hyderabad, and very close to the morning walkers near the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Then, a senior citizen, who refused to talk to media, reportedly advised him to drive slow.

But the 31-year-old got angry, applied brakes and started shouting at the elder. It was followed by an altercation, with other morning walkers and onlookers coming in the support of the senior citizen.

