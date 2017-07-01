'Wine-like' MS Dhoni reflects on 78-run knock against West Indies, says felt good to have scored runs

New Delhi: Many might have ruled him out of hitting the top gear again, but MS Dhoni was at his scintillating best yet again after entire top-order barring Ajinkya Rahane collapsed in the 3rd ODI against West Indies. (IND vs WI, 3rd ODI - Match Report | Full Coverage)

Dhoni, starting off slowly just like any of his typical innings, scored an unbeaten 78 off 79 balls to lead India past 250-run mark. The inning also earned him second spot in the top-scorers' list in ODIs, surpassing Australian Adam Gilchrist in the process.

After grabbing a Man of the Match award, Dhoni spoke about how he feels to be getting better with age just like wine.

"It is like wine (about him getting better with age). I think we are not getting too much of an opportunity because the top-order has been batting really well in the last 1 and a half years. It feels good to go out there and score some runs," said the Jharkhand batsman.

While 251 not be the most ideal target in modern day cricket, Dhoni felt Team India did bat well considering the slow nature of the pitch.

"If we are in the same situation in the coming games, we will get 15-20 runs more. There was variable bounce and pace on the wicket. It was important to have a partnership at that time. Personally, I had 250 in the mind.

"Kedar (Jadhav) batted really well with me. We knew if we had wickets in hand we can get there. It was something that the bowlers could have defended and am glad that they did," Dhoni continued.

The former Indian captain also held special praise for Kuldeep Yadav, who jointly took most wickets (3) along with R Ashwin in the third ODI.

"He (Kuldeep) has played a lot of IPL and domestic games. But it is important to know in ODIs when and where to use the variety. We need to guide him for 5-10 games. Then he would know where the batsman's strength lies. If the batsman can play inside out better or the cut shot. The good thing is he bowled really well compared to the last game."

The tough conditions at Sir Vivian Richards stadium led to India feeling the heat for the first time in the series with the in-form Shikhar Dhawan (2) and skipper Virat Kohli (11) back in hut by the 10th over, leaving the visitors at 34 for two before Yuvraj Singh (39) was dismissed as India reached 100-run mark.

India next play West Indies on Sunday, July 2 with an aim to wrap-up the series by taking a 3-0 lead.