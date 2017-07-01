WATCH: MS Dhoni, R Ashwin combine to send Jason Holder packing on wide ball in WI vs IND 3rd ODI

New Delhi: MS Dhoni's charm with the bat might be fading a little, but the veteran Indian cricketer is still a master technician behind the stumps and he proved that yet again in the third ODI against West Indies at Antigua. (IND vs WI, 3rd ODI - Match Report | Full Coverage)

On a Ravichandran Ashwin delivery, which seemed to have been bowled wide on the leg side as Jason Holder showed intent to advance down the pitch to hit the off-spinner, was duly collected by Dhoni behind the stumps and another magical stumping was produced.

Here's the video of the incident:-

Earlier in the second ODI, Holder had become Kuldeep Yadav's bunny after the chinaman bowled an unreadable googly to the Windies skipper only for Dhoni to collect and dislodge the bails with ease.

Set a target of 252 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua to prevent the visitors taking an unbeatable 2-0 series lead, the hosts were on course with Jason Mohammed and Rovman Powell in full flow in a 54-run sixth-wicket partnership.

But then India`s frontline spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin swung the match decisively in their team`s favour.

From a promising position of 141 for five in the 33rd over, the Caribbean side crashed to 158 all out within the next five overs.

(With AFP inputs)