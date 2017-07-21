close
Women’s World Cup: Here’s a look back at all finals in tournament history as India get ready to play England

The big final is always centred around how teams handle pressure. And the match on Sunday will be no different. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 21, 2017 - 13:25
New Delhi: As India get ready to take on England, we look back at all the finals of the Women’s World Cup which began way back in 1973. The first two editions of the tournament in 73 and 78 in fact did not see a final and the winner was decided on the basis of the points system on both occasions.

But post those two editions, we have had eight finals, the last of those played four years back in 2013. Here is the complete breakdown of all the finals thus far:

1982: Australia beat England by three wickets in Christchurch to bag their second title.

1988: Australia beat England by eight wickets in Melbourne to capture their third crown.

1993: England beat New Zealand by 67 runs in London to bag their second title.

1997: Australia beat New Zealand by five wickets in Kolkata to win the World Cup for the fourth time.

2000: New Zealand beat Australia by four runs in Lincoln to win the World Cup for the first time.

2005: Australia beat India by 98 runs in Centurion to win their fifth title.

2009: England beat New Zealand by four wickets in Sydney and won the crown for the third time.

2013: Australia beat West Indies by 114 runs in Mumbai and won their sixth title.

The big final is always centred around how teams handle pressure. And the match on Sunday will be no different. The team which holds its nerve will most likely triumph in the end. Here is hoping for a great final.  

