Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you-May 5, 2018

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs have something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

You may start a public activity or initiative and that will make people near and dear inspired with you. You will win over your opponents and gain social status. Your success will rub on to many and your loved ones will look out for direction from you. Overall a good day for you.

Taurus

You will see a lot of interesting events happening. There is a general fear of financial loss and better not to invest in any speculative businesses like stocks and shares. You may find some obstruction with your colleagues and face hiccups in your professional life.

Gemini

You will be in a spiritually inclined state of mind. You are more likely to start a new venture with your friends that may be more focused on creating a positive influence on society. You will have positive gains financially. There is a chance that you may go out for a dinner with your loved ones or friends and family.

Cancer

You will get diverted and seek pleasures from opposite sex as you find that people of opposite sex are more attracted to you today. Party, great food and entertainment is on cards. Try to be grounded and focus on your task that you want to achieve. Overall it is an interesting day.

Leo

Your partner may finally agree to be your life partner or for those in marriage, it will be fruitful day to be with your loved ones. You will have chance to go and have sumptuous meal either with your loved ones or some long lost but influential friend.

Virgo

You will win over your opponents and will have financial and professional success today. Your loved ones are supportive of you and it is good time to start a new initiative or investment. You will have decent mental peace and it is overall a good day for you.

Libra

You are mentally worried and emotionally insecure today. You will feel you are not on top of your task and there is some fear of failure. It is just a passing phase. Focus on higher self and meditate. Avoid confrontation.

Scorpio

Be careful in any new venture or investments as the chance of failure is high. Invest only after proper due diligence. Your loved ones may not in best of spirits today and may want to spend time alone. Give them space but be considerate and caring towards them. Overall today is the day to lie low.

Sagittarius

Get ready for a short trip. Your friends and family are happy with your positive outlook. Your opponents are wary of your strengths and will stay away from you. You may spend money on expensive food or outing and parties.

Capricorn

Your laziness and insolent attitude finally catch up with you. You will face bit of obstacles and trouble in your work front. Your family members, friends may be cynical and unhappy with your attitude towards them. Just lie low and slowly build the trust. Be careful in any new investment.

Aquarius

Do not go in speculative investment today as they are high chances of losses. Ensure you are having good food to avoid any indigestion. You may be in for short journey and it may turn to be a blessing in disguise. Try to nice to your partner and do not rush the partner for commitments.

Pisces

You may fall sick and generally find weak and lethargic. Take a rest and relax. It is good time to reflect and contemplate on your next course of action. You may find difficulty in sleeping. Overall you need to be careful and cautious today.