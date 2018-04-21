Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today - April 21, 2018

New Delhi: It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, know what the stars have in store for you.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

You will be in surprise as you will be creating lot of attention with opposite sex. Please try and spend more time and calm your spouse or partner’s nerves. Try to avoid speculation in matters relating to shares or real estate investments. Your persistence focus to any task will become a liability today. It will be perceived as stubbornness today. Relax and lie low today.

Taurus

You will be riding a wave of success with a combination of monetary gains and victory over your opponents. You have abundance patience and use to your advantage today. Take your family for an outing or short trip and keep them happy.

Gemini

Your family members will be supportive of your initiatives today. You may meet some long-lost friend today. Try to look after your health as you may face some health issues. It is overall a better day for you.

Cancer

Be gracious and smart as you may win your opponents and who knows in future they may be your allies. Your romantic behaviour will be perceived as flirtatious behaviour today and will create doubt in your loved ones. For those in love or planning to impress opposite sex beware of their perception on you today.

Leo

Your loved ones may think you are obstinate and stubborn and may not understand your true intentions today. Just be yourself and do not react as it is just a temporary phase.

You will see a lot of these fall in your way with minimal of effects. Overall a good day for you.

Virgo

You will be facing resistance in your work front. You may have some obstacles especially if you are planning to start a new venture. You may take some travel and end up with some romantic liaison. For those who are married be grounded and keep yourself in control.

Libra

You will be feeling lethargic and with lack of motivation. Why force yourself and instead reflect on your inner self by silent prayers. Try not being haughty and enter in forceful arguments. Your diplomacy may be tested, and this will create confusion in your mind. Try to be calm and meditate.

Scorpio

Eat carefully as you may end up with indigestion. Another home run day for you. You will be successful in all the areas that you want to focus on. Be it romance or in your profession or in your finances. Do not become arrogant and stop working as the gains of today need lot of efforts to sustain.

Sagittarius

You have innate ability to think deeply and understand the various complex issues. use it to your advantage today and find ways to add value. Seek the support of friends and family and spend time with them more today to keep yourself amused You will be the centre of attention and may win some accolades.

Capricorn

You may meet some old and influential contact that may create doors for opportunities. Your partner and loved ones will be supportive of you. Your day will be full of activities and you will find hard to even take a small break. You will be drained by the end of the day, but you will still feel fresh and elated

Aquarius

You will feel lazy and with lack of motivation. This is unlike you who believes in methodical planning and steadfast focus. The phase is temporary. Try to avoid driving as you may not in best of state of mind to focus.

Pisces

You will be in philosophical mode and will be inclined to focus on spirituality. You will be attracting lot of opposite sex and some romantic liaisons is on cards. Create opportunities by taking a trip