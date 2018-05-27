Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today - May 27, 2018

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gethe mini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Geminis will feel lucky today as a lot of your initiatives will get attention.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar:

Aries

You use creativity to express your love and your partner will be surprised with your creativity. Your partner will want your commitment and it is appropriate time to take the plunge. One area you will be intrigued is understanding of spiritual self and that is an area you may need to seek guidance and help from your teacher or father.

Taurus

Today you will be feeling good and at the top of the world. You will feel like starting a new initiative or complete an ambitious project that you have undertaken before. Your partner, loved ones and all your family members will be supportive of you. Overall a good day for you.

Gemini

You will feel lucky today as lot of your initiatives will get attention. Some key people will check at your initiatives and will support your ideas. You should use your intellect and demonstrate your passionate energy to make your case strong further.

Cancer

You will feel dull and not motivated. You may feel you are not able to achieve anything but this is just phase. You will be surprised that in dull mood of mind you will find many things that you many things that you have thought are actually happening and happening for your benefits.

Leo

You will feel you are being looked up by everyone. You want to express your ideas and you will be surprised that everyone accepts your ideas. You partner will be supportive of your initiatives. Just don’t be obsessed on material gains and they are bigger things than material gains in life.

Virgo

Be careful with your friends and family and try not to be critical of them especially when they are dealing with financial matters. You may want to invest in some investment deal and be careful as you may find it risky. Your partner will need your attention and it is good time to spend some time with your partner.

Libra

Your siblings need your time and you should focus on their well being. You will find yourself taking some risky initiative or project and you will be surprised that you are not afraid of taking risk. Today you may feel like travelling for a short trip and pack you bag and go for a spin. Always great to unwind.

Scorpio

You will feel moody and emotional which is so unlike of you but then these hidden emotions of yours are just surfacing. Try not to be peevish as loved ones and dear ones surrounding you will find tough to keep up with your moods.

Sagittarius

You may try to avoid speculative and risky investments. You want to focus on your loved ones especially for those having children. You should be firm in your commitments to your loved ones as they may feel shaken or losing confidence in themselves and they will feel strong if your with them and give them your time.

Capricon

If you are in a profession dealing with words, ideas, or communication, this is a very productive time for you. Ideas flow and you express your thoughts well. There is much activity; you move rapidly from one thing to another and a hectic, somewhat stressful pace is likely. Many errands, phone calls, letters which require a response, and other "busywork" is on the agenda today.

Aquarius

Today, it is advisable for you to express yourself boldly and confidently. You seem to care less about outside approval and this frees you to act on your own behalf or to do something you have not had the courage to attempt before. Your health and vitality are quite good, and you need physical outlets for your energies now.

Pisces

The atmosphere at the work place of someone special may have to be given a serious hearing. Keep your patience and the more compassionate you are, sweeter will be your love life. Your ego and self-esteem will swell as you see the tension flowing away from your special person's mind.