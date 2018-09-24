हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Today's Horoscope

Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today—September 24, 2018

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.  

Pic courtesy: Pixabay image for representation purpose only.

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell. 

Aries

You will be successful in all fields and may see some financial gain in field of investments, Success against enemies and victory in task pursued will be order of the day for you. real estates and engineering. Assure your loved ones that you are fine.

Taurus

Your patience is your strength and success take time and efforts. Overall you will have a fruitful and busy day. Avoid driving if possible and please monitor your health as you may fall sick soon. Your loved ones need your attention. Give them your time. Go on a short trip and unwind yourself.

Gemini

Everything is happening for a reason and you may face minor setbacks in your work place. Your family and friends may feel you are neglecting and may demand more of your time. You will be centre of attention and draw people from all walks of life.

Cancer

You need to be careful with your investments and do not be philosophical in every approach. Risky investments are to be avoided unless you have strong reason and confidence to pull it through Your optimism and pragmatic outlook will inspire surrounding you. Use them to your advantage and start planning to do big.

Leo

You will win minor battles and that is all good for your self- confidence. Just do not get struck in mundane task. You have bigger goals to achieve. Your family members and friends are fully supportive of you and it will be a big advantage.

Virgo

Be confident and take risk to secure financial benefits. People will look at you and expect you to lead them. You will have bogged down with lot of challenges and this also gives you an opportunity to demonstrate your leadership skills. Success comes naturally to you and that makes you lethargic and clumsy sometimes.

Libra

Come out of your lazy attitude, set new goals and start actively working towards it. Your family and friends are the ones who will support you in the time of need. You will be successful in all activities you undertake today.

Scorpio

Your partner needs your attention and time. Take time off and spend time with your loved ones. Success will come when it is due but without family and friends, success even if achieved does not matter. You will draw public attention and your charm and diplomacy will win over your opponents.

Sagittarius

You may be having some party or gathering and will be meeting some influential people or people in power. These influential people will be impressed with you and will be ready to invest in your ideas. You may feel frustrated that things are not going your way.

Capricorn

Your family and friends will look up to you for direction. Give simple and straight forward messages and minimise your conflicting views and actions that sometimes confuses people. Take a break and slowdown. You need to look things from different perspective.

Aquarius

Your loved ones are concerned on your work rate. You are confident, driven and excited about the new energy. You need to slow down and relax a bit. You are in for a surprise when interacting with opposite sex.

Pisces

Take your family and loved ones for a dinner or outing to calm their nerves Pack your bags and keep them ready as you may need to go on short trip for work or pleasure related. For those seeking romantic liaisons, your travel trip may come in handy. Over all a good day for you.

