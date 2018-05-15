Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today - May 15, 2018

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar:

Aries

You will face lot of challenges but all the challenges you will overcome easily. You will fight your battle courageously You may want to spend time with your loved ones and siblings today. For those in love it is good time to express your love and tie down in relationship.

Taurus

You will be moody and expressive and it will be clearly seen for everyone. Be careful with your words as it may hurt the feelings for many. Use all these in your positive sense and you see you will be winning everyone’s heart today.

Gemini

You will try to speculate in every sense and want to aggressively pursue without any fear. That is not that good as many who want your downfall can see it clearly and can plan. It is better to be calm and relaxed and focus your energy on loved ones especially your children.

Cancer

There is indication of an end to a situation, which was perhaps stalemate. The time is also good today for new beginnings and new relationships. Your friends and opponents will appreciate your efforts and will be supportive of you.

Leo

The time is good for changing for better prospects, go and get the chance. You will win laurels from public and all walks of life. It is also time you need to curb your passion especially towards opposite sex. Travel is on cards and you may win hearts of many along the way.

Virgo

You must not let emotions come in while you are in the process of taking some important decision. You will find lot of disruptions in your activity and you may find it too troublesome to plan anything. It is not a bad phase to be in also. Relax and take a break and you will slowly see things happening your way.

Libra

You will feel spiritually inclined and it is not a bad thing. It is good to take advice from elders like teacher or father and not just jump in conclusions and judge everyone. Sometimes your instinct can be wrong and always good to get advice from experienced people.

Scorpio

You will be leading a new project or starting a new initiative. You will make things happen today and it is great state to be in. You will the stars indicate association with powerful personalities during the course of the day. In spite of all good things, your mind may fail to have peace because you are charged up too much. Relax and take it easy.

Sagittarius

The time is good for all those who are in money business. Joint finances, team efforts are well favored. You will be involved with influential people and all your networking hardwork will be rewarded. You must realize that to make this time frame favorable, you will need an all round harmony to act in your favor.

Capricorn

Do not be touchy, and do consider every situation with wisdom today. Communication Tactics must be well considered from before hand. You may face some minor changes today in your social arrangements for the betterment.

Aquarius

The time is good for positive actions, decisions, new ventures but you need to exercise extreme caution while taking important decisions. You will be much better off if you can control your emotions at this point.

Pisces

You can look up the support you’d ever want, so listen to what they have to say. Today you may be hitting the road for that much-anticipated trip, probably for work. Today is a wonderful day to bond with your family.