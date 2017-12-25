Gurpurab 2017: Celebrities pay obeisance to 10th Sikh Guru on birth anniversary

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Gurpurab, social media is flooded with wishes and posts. The day to mark the birth anniversary of the 10th Sikh guru of Sikhs—Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji is celebrated across the globe as Gurpurab.

The celebrations marking the 351st Prakash Parv (birth anniversary) of the Guru have already begun in various parts of the country. Several Indian celebrities took to Twitter and wished their fans on this special day.

Check out their tweets here:

Ssssshhhh To Negativity.

"NEGATIVITY IS ERASING YOUR LIFE,

SO MAKE SURE THERE IS NO HATE IN YOUR LIFE."

MERRY CHRISTMAS and HAPPY GURPURAB and HAPPY any other festival today.

Wishing love and success to everybody. pic.twitter.com/RleDi0xZRo — RaftaaR (@raftaarmusic) December 25, 2017

Wishing you all a very happy gurpurab pic.twitter.com/IABLGZzr9m — Ashnoor Kaur (@ashnoork_3504) December 25, 2017

350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh ji.

Do good, even if it takes your life away - #GuruGobindSingh

Gurpurab di lakh lakh vadaiyaan ! pic.twitter.com/1rt7Ajqn4x — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 25, 2017

Of many teachings of Sri #GuruGobindSingh ji that I want to share on the auspicious day of 351st #PrakashPurab the need of the hour for us as #Indians as #HumanBeings is “मानस की जात सभौ इक्को ही पहचानबो” #RecogniseTheWholeHumanRaceAsOne .. Boleeeee so Nihaal, SatSriakal!! pic.twitter.com/iZfji9xv5a — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) December 25, 2017

Guru Gobind Singh was born as Gobind Rai and was the 10th Sikh Guru or spiritual master. Born to parents Guru Tegh Bahadur, who was the 9th Sikh Guru and Mata Gujri—he was the only son. The spiritual master was born in Patna, Bihar.

The divine shrine of Takht Sri Patna Harimandar Sahib marks the site of the house where he was born and spent the first four years of his life. Guru Gobind Singh Ji was formally anointed as the Sikh leader and master at a tender age of nine, making him the last of the living Sikh Gurus.

The 10th spiritual master lost four of his sons during the Mughal-Sikh wars—two were killed in the battle while other two were executed by the Mughal army.

Guru Gobind Singh Ji spread his spiritual teachings to a lot of followers. He wrote many Sikh texts and enshrines Guru Granth Sahib as the ultimate eternal Guru of Sikhism.

The teachings and philosophy of Guru Gobind Singh Ji continue to inspire many.