हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Gurpurab 2017: Celebrities pay obeisance to 10th Sikh Guru on birth anniversary

The teachings and philosophy of Guru Gobind Singh Ji continue to inspire many.

By Ritika Handoo | Updated: Dec 25, 2017, 18:32 PM IST
Comments |
Gurpurab 2017: Celebrities pay obeisance to 10th Sikh Guru on birth anniversary
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Gurpurab, social media is flooded with wishes and posts. The day to mark the birth anniversary of the 10th Sikh guru of Sikhs—Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji is celebrated across the globe as Gurpurab.

The celebrations marking the 351st Prakash Parv (birth anniversary) of the Guru have already begun in various parts of the country. Several Indian celebrities took to Twitter and wished their fans on this special day.

Check out their tweets here:

Guru Gobind Singh was born as Gobind Rai and was the 10th Sikh Guru or spiritual master. Born to parents Guru Tegh Bahadur, who was the 9th Sikh Guru and Mata Gujri—he was the only son. The spiritual master was born in Patna, Bihar.

The divine shrine of Takht Sri Patna Harimandar Sahib marks the site of the house where he was born and spent the first four years of his life. Guru Gobind Singh Ji was formally anointed as the Sikh leader and master at a tender age of nine, making him the last of the living Sikh Gurus.

The 10th spiritual master lost four of his sons during the Mughal-Sikh wars—two were killed in the battle while other two were executed by the Mughal army.

Guru Gobind Singh Ji spread his spiritual teachings to a lot of followers. He wrote many Sikh texts and enshrines Guru Granth Sahib as the ultimate eternal Guru of Sikhism.

The teachings and philosophy of Guru Gobind Singh Ji continue to inspire many.

Tags:
GurpurabGurpurab 2017Guru Gobind Singh Ji10th Sikh GuruSpirituality
Next
Story

Where's Santa? US-Canadian military command tracking St Nick

Trending