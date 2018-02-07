Rose Day 2018: Perfect ways to celebrate with your beloved

New Delhi: It is that time of the year when you can feel 'love is the air'. The Valentine's Week starts from February 7-14th and today happens to be the first special day of the love-filled festival.

On February 7, Rose Day is celebrated by one and sundry, so yes don't be surprised if you spot red roses around you. There can be numerous ways to celebrate the special day, so today we thought of listing some of the cool ways to make your Rose Day a memorable one!

Gorgeous Bouquet

Book your florist in advance and gift your loved one a gorgeous bouquet of roses. You can pick and choose your flower type or go for a traditional bunch of red roses. When a bouquet of red beauties comes as a surprise gift, it brings a wide smile automatically!

Colourful flower collection

Although many people associate celebrating the rose day by gifting only red roses, you can actually break the monotony and opt for a colourful collection of different flowers. Yes! Ask your florist to make a bouquet of vibrant exotic flowers which can be a perfect way to start the day.

A date to remember

On the rose day, take your beloved out on a perfectly planned date to any romantic place. Be it a late night movie with mandatory popcorns or a memorable candlelit dinner—you can spend some quality time to etch a beautiful memory.

These are some of the fun ways to celebrate Rose Day—the first one in the Valentine's Week. Express your love in the best way you can and build a castle of unforgettable memories.