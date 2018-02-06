Valentine's Week 2018: Know when to celebrate Rose day, kiss day, chocolate day—Full list inside

New Delhi: It is that time of the year when lovers find a brilliant way to communicate with each other. Sometimes it's roses, cards and music while on other days it's chocolates, letters or a warm hug.

The Valentine's Week begins from February 7 to 14th, and that's when you see bright red roses almost everywhere. So, all those who have been waiting with baited breath to utter those three magical words to your loved one—here is your time!

Check out the complete list of days for Valentine's Week:

Starting from Rose day, Propose day, Chocolate day, Teddy day to promise day, hug day, kiss day and finally the much awaited Valentine's Day. So, start planning your entire week according to Valentine's calendar.

There are numerous ways to celebrate the special day and ample ideas to make your loved one cherish the moments.

Make each effort count and get going!