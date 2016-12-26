close
Shah Rukh Khan shares gems of wisdom after getting honoured with a doctorate in Hyderabad!

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been honoured with a doctorate for his extraordinary contribution in the promotion of Urdu language and culture by Maulana Azad National Urdu University in Hyderabad today. The actor, in his thank you note, shared some precious words of wisdom that we all must know.

We have often heard SRK talking about his late father Taj Mohammed Khan's teachings and how they have motivated him throughout his life, which keep us inspired as well. While giving his speech, King Khan yet again shared some life lessons that are worth taking note of!

One of the fan clubs of the undisputed Badshah of Bollywood shared the videos online. Have a look:

Now, you know exactly where his unparalleled wisdom, wit and sense of humour comes from!

On the professional front, SRK will be seen in Rahul Dholakia's directorial venture 'Raees' which also stars Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. This action-thriller-drama will hit the big screens on January 25, 2017.

