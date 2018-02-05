Congress goes 'over the TOP', sends Internet into frenzy over 'Pot'shot

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday coined an acronym "TOP", which was soon turned on its head by Congress` Divya Spandana Ramya with her "pot" remark. The netizens have since worked themselves into a frenzy over it. A host of jokes emerged on the social media with supporters and critics taking equal opportunity to jump in.

One Twitterer said, "Congress` POTshot at NaMo Using the word POT, for his TOP remark, is now on the TOP list of BJP! What kind of political discourse is this?"

One user found her interest back in the rally soon after the Top-Pot shot was played.

"I lost interest after he went on and on about his benevolence shown towards Karnataka... but came back when he said POT..or was it TOP? Anyway turns out it was about crunchy munchy vegetables."

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was also part of the frenzy and said, "I think I`ll have POT for lunch today".

However, a few Prime Minister Modi supporters took it sportingly, with one user saying, "When @divyaspandana said the word "POT`, it was never to be a jibe or an abuse, actually she meant - "PM ON TOP" and she was stating the fact as our PM is obviously on top of everything...He is the best."

Another user tried to take a funny turn and said, "May be you know very well what happens when you are on POT as a follower of Rahul Gandhi, so TOP seems to be like POT. After Karnataka 2018 elections every day u can be in POT mode."

It all started when Prime Minister Modi, during a rally in Karnataka yesterday, said, "Farmers are my top priority, and by TOP, I mean: Tomato, Onion, and Potato".Congress social media head and Karnataka leader Ramya was quick to react, tweeting, "Is this what happens when you`re on POT?"

Her jibe was criticised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with its IT wing head Amit Malviya saying, "More than 3,500 farmers have committed suicide in Karnataka, the highest for any state in India, but speaking for them is being on `POT`... Congress keeps it classy, again."

He also asked whether Congress president Rahul Gandhi remain silent on the issue.

"Will Rahul Gandhi maintain silence on Divya Spandana`s comment while he sacked Mani Shankar Aiyar just because his jibe came close to Gujarat election and Karnataka is still some months away? Or sacrificing his close aide, responsible for his rise as a leader, takes some courage?" he asked in a tweet.

The intense Twitter fight comes in the wake of the Karnataka elections, which will be held in the first quarter of this year.