In Bengaluru, PM Narendra Modi vows to make Karnataka 'Congress-free'

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday came down heavily on the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka over lack of development, political murders and appeasement politics.

The Prime Minister also appealed to the voters to vote for BJP under 'farmer's son' BS Yeddyurappa to usher the southern state into a new era of development.

PM Modi said this while addressing a mega rally at the Palace Grounds in Bengaluru, which was attended by over one lakh people.

Today's rally marked the end of BJP's 90-day old "Nava Karnataka Nirmana Parivartana Yatra", which aims at bringing the saffron party back in the southern state on the planks of development.

Named "Nava Karnataka Nirmana Parivartana Yatra" (journey to build a new Karnataka), the rally across 224 assembly constituencies of the state was flagged off on November 2 by BJP president Amit Shah.

Seeking the support of the dominant 'Kannadigas', the PM took a pledge to make Karnataka a Congress-free state.

''With your support, the Bharatiya Janata Party will make sure Karnataka is Congress-free after the upcoming elections, '' the PM said.

PM Modi began his speech by saying the "the countdown for the Congress to be dispelled from the state has begun.''

''We will make sure that Karnataka is Congress-free in the days to come," he said.

"The BJP will take Karnataka to new heights on the path of development," he added.

The PM attacked the Congress government here for poor development, political murders and its politics of appeasement.

During his speech, the PM said that while the world is talking about ''ease of doing business'', the state is gaining notoriety for ''ease of murdering'' rivals.

In an attempt to please the people at the rally, the Prime Minister delivered the first few lines of his address in Kannada.

Having landed at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Airport in the afternoon, the Prime Minister was flown to the venue in a chopper.

Thousands of youth and IT professionals from the city, along with several farmers and citizens from across the state, attended the event at the sprawling Palace Grounds.

The rally, to bring the BJP back to power in the southern state on the plank of transforming it through development, was led by its state unit president and former chief minister BS Yeddyurappa and the party's other state leaders.

Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and Piyush Goyal who are in-charge of the BJP poll campaign in Karnataka, Ananth Kumar, DV Sadananda Gowda and Ananthkumar Hegde who hail from the state, were also present at the event.

Elaborate security arrangements were also put in place by the state administration to prevent any untoward incident.

Legislative assembly elections in Karnataka are due in April-May.

The BJP came to power on its own for the first time in 2008 but lost to the Congress after five years in the May 2013 election.

