Delhi: Another student found dead in school toilet under mysterious circumstances

NEW DELHI: Months after the chilling murder case of Pradyuman Thakur, another student was found dead inside the school toilet under mysterious circumstances.

Fourteen-year-old Tushar was found dead at 11 am inside the toilet of Jeevan Jyoti Senior Secondary School in Karawal Nagar on Thursday by fellow students.

A student of Class 9, Tushar was allegedly beaten to death inside a private school`s toilet by a group of students in east Delhi, said the police. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The school's management, on the other hand, claimed that Tushar was allegedly suffering from diarrhoea and fell unconscious, which led to his death.

Alleging foul play, victim's family along parents protested outside the school gate till late Thursday night.

The police are currently looking at CCTV footage of the area.

"Some students were seen entering toilet after Tushar in the CCTV footage, we are questioning with those students. A probe is on," an official added.

"During preliminary investigation, there were no visible injuries marks found on his body. However, the deceased`s family members alleged foul play and said he was beaten up by some students inside the school`s toilet," he said.

"We have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against unknown persons," the police officer said, adding they are waiting for the postmortem report to ascertain the cause of death.

On September 8, 2017, Class 2 student Pradyuman Thakur was found dead with his throat slit in the washroom of Gurgaon's Ryan International School. The case had sparked a massive outrage across the country, with the centre introducing strict safety and security measures inside schools. Later, the CBI arrested a senior student from the same school for allegedly murdering Thakur in a bid to create a situation whereby the upcoming examinations would get postponed.

With agency inputs