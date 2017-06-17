Dissidence in AAP! Posters calling Kumar Vishwas a `traitor, BJP’s friend` spring up outside Delhi office

New Delhi: All is not well within the Aam Aadmi Party. In an embarrassing moment for the top leadership, posters calling senior AAP leader Kumar Vishwas a 'traitor' were pasted outside the party's office in Delhi.

Around two dozen posters were found on the wall outside the party office at 206, Rouse Avenue.

The posters called for the ouster of the poet-turned-politician and accused him of being a traitor and indulging in anti-party activities.

It also alleged that Vishwas is backstabbing AAP leaders by joining hands with the BJP.

"BJP's close friend, traitor and not poet, one who attacks from behind, traitors like this should be thrown out of the party," the posters read.

Interestingly, the posters thanked party leader Dilip Pandey. “Thank you Dilip Pandey for exposing the bitter truth of Kumar Vishwas,” it said.

The posters with the AAP symbol and photos of senior party leaders, including Dilip Pandey and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, were later removed.

Earlier this week, Pandey had questioned Vishwas for attacking the Congress but remaining silent on Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje of the BJP.

Pandey, who recently quit as AAP's Delhi unit convener after the party's defeat in the MCD polls, however, later tried to downplay his tweet and said his comment should not be seen out of context.

Notably, last week, Vishwas said he had sought to relinquish the "responsibility" of being the main overseas fundraiser for AAP, and his request has been accepted.

Vishwas was last month made Rajasthan in-charge of the AAP after he threatened to quit the party over attacks on him by suspended legislator Amanatullah Khan, who called him a "BJP agent".

Khan had alleged that Vishwas was conspiring to break the party and plotting a coup against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the behest of the BJP and RSS. He was later suspended from the party's Political Affairs Committee (PAC).

The AAP had also formed a three-member committee of party leaders Pankaj Gupta, Atishi Marlena and Ashutosh to determine why Khan made the allegations against Vishwas.