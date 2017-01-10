Food being served to us is pathetic, says jawan, BSF calls him 'alcoholic'; MHA seeks report

New Delhi: A day after a border guard's video alleging that food of poor quality was served to jawans on the frontlines went viral and sparked a nationwide outrage, the Home Minister on Tuesday directed the Border Security Force to submit a fact report on the issue by tomorrow.

On Monday, in a Facebook video, BSF jawan Tej Bahadur, of the 29 battalion Seema Suraksha Bal, levelled serious charges against the BSF officials and showed pictures of the quality of the food served to soldier along the LoC.

In the video, Yadav sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention, saying the plight of troopers posted along the cold, hilly border was pathetic.

Speaking in Hindi, Yadav alleged that troopers were served bad quality food and at times were forced to sleep empty stomach.

Claiming to be from the 29th battalion of BSF, he accused unnamed officers of illegally selling off the food supplies meant for the troopers.

He also posted other videos showing a poorly baked 'chapati' and dal which he said had "nothing except salt and turmeric".

He alleged that high-ranking BSF officials of indulging in wrongdoing by selling the food supplies meant for soldiers in the market to fill their pockets.

However Yadav's allegations were refused by MDS Mann, the DIG BSF as he said, "Tej Bahadur has four bad entries in his twenty years of service. He was an indisciplined jawan and indulged in indisciplinary actions. He was to be court-martialed in 2010 but considering his family he wasn't dismissed.

He has not been given any promotion due to his conduct which can be cause of frustration. However, if any of his allegations are found true we will certainly initiate action against the defaulters."

Inspector General DK Upadhyaya said that an enquiry by a DIG could not find anything to back the allegation made by a trooper on the quality of food given to soldiers posted on border.

"The DIG-level officer went there and inquired about the food quality served to the BSF troops. Prime facie, there was no complaint by other soldiers," Upadhyaya had said.

Refuting the allegations as baseless, Upadhyaya said officers and soldiers of the BSF were served similar quality of food.

He said others, including the cook, would be questioned.

After the video, that was shared by the soldier on Monday went viral, Home Minister Rajnath Singh ordered the Home Secretary to seek a report from the BSF on the allegations.

