After soldier's viral video, BSF says will launch an inquiry against jawan for carrying phone on duty

New Delhi: A day after a soldier deployed in Jammu and Kashmir alleged that troops are served very poor quality food, the Border Security Force on Tuesday said that the jawan will be placed under an enquiry for carrying a mobile phone on duty, which is against the disciplinary guidelines.

Talking to media, Inspector General, BSF, DK Upadhyay said, "Tej Bahadur has indulged in action of indiscipline and was to be court-martialed in 2010. However, considering his family he wasn't dismissed. It is a sensitive matter for us, we will probe the it and take actions accordingly. Can't comment on the allegations as yet, enquiry has been ordered. If any lapses found then strict action will be taken."

"There will also be an enquiry as to why he was carrying a mobile phone while on duty, which is against the disciplinary guidelines," said DK Upadhyay.

Refuting the charges made by Bahadur in a Facebook post about the 'pathetic' quailty of food served to soldiers along the LoC, Upadhyay said that DIG level officers who visited the camp in the past never received any complaint regarding allegations levelled in the video.

"I can agree that taste of the food might not be very great but have never received any complaint from jawans regarding the same. Also, during winters, dehydration makes the food turn bland" he said.

A video of Yadav who is dressed in camouflage-pattern uniform and is seen carrying his service weapon alleging serious wrongdoings by senior paramilitary officials has gone viral on the social networking sites.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also ordered an inquiry into the BSF constable's allegations after the video went viral and sparked an outrage.

"I have seen a video regarding a BSF jawan's plight. I have asked the HS (Home Secretary) to immediately seek a report from the BSF & take appropriate action," the home minister tweeted late last night.

Meanwhile, Minister of State (Home) Kiren Rijiju too has assured that any lapse in the welfare of defence forces will be addressed on priority. "Welfare of our Security Forces is our absolute priority. Any anomaly to be dealt with firmly," Rijiju said, according to ANI.

In the video, the jawan said that soldiers stand for 11 straight hours every day regardless of the extreme weather but they are treated in the worst possible way imaginable and also shared the pictures of food served to them.

The video shared by the jawan exposed:

1.Paratha without any vegetable or pickle and tea served for breakfast

2.Burnt paratha served in lunch

3.Watery dal without any seasoning served without any vegetable

4.Basic ingredients like cumin, garlic, onion etc not served

5.Basic accompaniments like butter, jam, pickle not served