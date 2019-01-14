JNU sedition case: All the accused and charges against them

NEW DELHI: In a major development, the Delhi Police on Monday filed its chargesheet naming former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar and 46 others in connection with a sedition case lodged against them in 2016.

The Delhi Police named former students - Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya - for allegedly shouting anti-India slogans during an event organised on JNU campus on February 9, 2016, to commemorate the hanging of Parliament-attack mastermind Afzal Guru.

Others who have been named in the chargesheet are - Aquib Hussain, Mujeeb Hussain, Muneeb Hussain, Umar Gul, Rayeea Rassol, Bashir Bhat and Basharat.

As many as 36 others, including Communist Party of India (CPI) leader D Raja's daughter Aprajita, Shehla Rashid (then vice-president of the JNUSU), Rama Naga, Ashutosh Kumar and Banojyotsna Lahiri have been named in column 12 of the chargesheet due to insufficient evidence against them, police sources said.

Metropolitan Magistrate Sumit Anand put up the chargesheet for consideration before a court on Tuesday.

In its 1200-page-long chargesheet, the Delhi Police have accused Kanhaiya Kumar of inciting the gathering and shouting anti-India slogans during his address.

A case in this connection was registered on February 11, 2016, under various Sections of 124 A (sedition) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC against unknown persons at Vasant Kunj (North) police station following complaints by BJP MP Mahesh Girri and the ABVP.

The February 9 event happened despite the varsity administration having cancelled the permission following a complaint by the ABVP, who had termed it as "anti-national".

Who All Have Been Named In The Chargesheet:-

Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid, Anirban Bhattacharya, Aquib Hussain, Mujeeb Hussain, Muneeb Hussain, Umar Gul, Rayeea Rasool, Bashir Bhat and others.

What Are The Charges Pressed Against The Accused:-

The chargesheet has been filed under various sections of the IPC : - 124A (sedition), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 465 (forgery), 471 (using as genuine, forged document), 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly), 149 (unlawful assembly with common object), 147(rioting), & 120B (criminal conspiracy).

Reacting to the chargesheet against him, Kanhaiya said that the move coming just before the elections shows it is politically motivated. "I would like to thank police and Modi Ji. The filing of the chargesheet after three years, just ahead of elections clearly shows it is politically motivated. I trust the judiciary of my country," Kanhaiya said.

Kumar, Khalid and Bhattacharya were arrested in 2016 in a sedition case for allegedly organising an event in Jawaharlal Nehru University campus against the hanging of Parliament-attack mastermind Afzal Guru. The arrests had triggered a huge controversy with the opposition slamming the police for "working at the behest of the ruling BJP".

The controversial event at the JNU had sparked outrage after allegations were made that anti-national slogans were raised. Kanhaiya got into the limelight after his arrest. There were massive protests across the country after his arrest.

(With Agency Inputs)