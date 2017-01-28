Mortar shell found near Delhi's Vasant Kunj, NSG called in
New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Saturday recovered a mortar shell in a bag from a park here.
A National Security Guard team was pressed into action to defuse the shell, which was found lying abandoned at the Delhi Development Authority park in Kishangarh, near Vasant Kunj, in South Delhi.
Notably, the place where the shell was found is just 15 kilometres away from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attending an event.
The police said they received a call at around 8.30 am regarding a suspicious object lying in the park.
A police official identified the object as a mortar shell.
The area was cordoned off as a security measure.
"The area was evacuated as a precautionary measure as per procedure. An NSG team was called for transporting and defusing the mortar shell," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal said.
Meanwhile, as an interim measure, the shell which appeared old and corroded, was secured by a bomb blanket sourced from the district Bomb Disposal Squad, Biswal added.
The PM is attending a NCC Rally in Delhi Cantonment today.
