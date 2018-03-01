Protests outside Delhi Police HQ after semen-filled balloons thrown at DU students

New Delhi: A large number of students and teachers of Delhi's prestigious Jesus and Mary College on Thursday protested outside Delhi Police Headquarters a day after semen-filled balloons were allegedly thrown at some female students of the Lady Shri Ram College and other Delhi University affiliated colleges.

Carrying posters and placards, the protesters urged the authorities to provide safety to women students in and outside their colleges.

''Let's prevent them (female students) from becoming the target of semen-filled balloons. Let's raise our voice in anger,'' the posters read.

Today's protest was called after some students of LSR alleged that some miscreants have been harassing them in the name of the festival of Holi by throwing semen-filled balloons at them, instead of water and colours.

The incident came to light when one of the students of the South Delhi college reported that a balloon “filled with liquid” was thrown on her and “it dried white” on her black leggings. Scroll reported that the girl was later told by her friend that the balloon was filled not with water but with semen.

Following this, the women development cell of the college held a meeting with at least 40 students.

Authorities discovered during the meeting that the experience of the student was not an isolated one.

According to the report in Scroll, at least three students reported that they were hit by balloons which were filled with what they suspect to be semen.

Though no police complaint was filed in this regard, the students union of the college and authorities informed the police.

According to the report, police patrolling has been increased in areas around the college.

The students have also been provided with a mobile number by police authorities and they have been urged to file a complaint in this regard.

The report further quoted Lady Shri Ram College principal as saying that bushes around the college have been trimmed and the students have also met Deputy Commissioner of Police – special unit for women and children, Esha Pandey, to raise their concerns.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women also took cognisance of the reports of balloons allegedly filled with semen thrown at students of a women’s college in the national capital.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said that the body had sent a team to meet students and faculty of the Lady Shri Ram College to take first-hand stock of the situation.

“(We have) sent a team to meet students and the faculty and take first-hand stock of the situation. Police also has gone so that necessary action can be taken there and then,” said the NCW chief.

(With Agency Inputs)