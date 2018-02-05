Watch: New footage shows Delhi photographer Ankit Saxena minutes before murder by Muslim girlfriend's family

NEW DELHI: New footage has emerged in murder case of Delhi-based photographer Ankit Saxena, alleged to be a case of “honour killing.”

In the footage, Saxena, dressed in a dark jacket and pants, is seeing walking on the pavement while speaking to someone on the cell phone. Three men are seen arriving on a bike and parking their vehicle nearby.

#WATCH CCTV footage of Ankit, who was stabbed to death in Delhi's Khyala on February 1; Three accused, including a juvenile, have been sent to judicial custody in connection with the incident pic.twitter.com/9E3IsvzH50 — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2018

Several passers-by are also seen in the footage.

Saxena was stabbed to death allegedly by the family of his Muslim girlfriend on Friday. The police later arrested the woman's mother, father, brother and uncle in connection with the murder.

The 23-year-old photographer had been in a relationship with 20-year-old Shehzadi for the last three years. The duo was reportedly planning to marry.

"The woman`s family was against their relationship as they belonged to different communities and had told him to end it," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar

According to eyewitnesses, Saxena's throat was slit by the girl's family, who also beat up his mother.

"We want justice. Murderers of my son should get death sentence. I am an ordinary man, I have no resources to fight the case. If Delhi government helps us in getting best advocates and making a strong case, I will be thankful," said Ankit Saxena's father on Monday.

Communal tensions rose in the area immediately after the incident.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spoke to the victim's father and assured the family that his government would make all possible efforts to ensure they get justice.

AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Gupta also met the family of the victim, a photographer, and said the "Delhi government will extend all help to the family, whether it is medical aid or financial assistance".

With agency inputs