close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

After Yashwant Sinha's attack on Modi govt, son Jayant defends economic policies

"The new economy that is being created will be much more transparent, globally cost-competitive, and innovation driven. Importantly, the new economy will also be much more equitable thereby enabling all Indians to lead better lives."

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 28, 2017 - 11:21
After Yashwant Sinha&#039;s attack on Modi govt, son Jayant defends economic policies

New Delhi: Just a day after veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yashwant Sinha took on Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for landing the economy in a fiscal mess, his son and union minister Jayant Sinha defended the economic policies of the government stating that the 'robust new economy' created by the Modi government will power 'long-term growth' and provide jobs for creation of 'New India.'

Rebuttal by Jayant comes in wake of an article penned by his father on Wednesday in a leading national daily where the latter slammed Jaitley and urged Prime Minister to "retract from the present reform process" and stop laying "excess thrust" on jobless growth that has resulted in mounting unemployment.

An article by Minister of State for Civil Aviation was published in another national daily today  where he wrote, "The new economy that is being created will be much more transparent, globally cost-competitive, and innovation driven. Importantly, the new economy will also be much more equitable thereby enabling all Indians to lead better lives.”

Jayant Sinha wrote that it's lacking on anyone's part to draw sweeping conclusions from a selected facts, completely ignoring fundamental structural reforms that are transforming the economy.

He also stated that "one or two quarters of GDP growth and other macro data are quite inadequate to evaluate the long-term impact of the structural reforms underway."

On demonetisation, he said that note ban was a game-changing efforts to formalise India's economy.

Meanwhile supporting what Yashwant Sinha claimed through his op-ed, another senior BJP minister Shatrughan Sinha tweeted that “Hope, wish & pray that all those people who matter in our party ponder over what has been said by Mr. Yashwant Sinha”.

TAGS

Yashwant SinhaJayant SinhaArun JaitleyBJP economic policiesModi Govtreforms

From Zee News

Patanjali plans Swadeshi apparel, to make everything from ethnic wear to sportswear
Companies

Patanjali plans Swadeshi apparel, to make everything from e...

Petrol, diesel price on 28th September 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Personal Finance

Petrol, diesel price on 28th September 2017: Check out the...

Companies

Two more firms evince interest in Air India ground handling...

Mukesh Ambani calls Mittal a &#039;good friend&#039; amid bitter telcos battle
Companies

Mukesh Ambani calls Mittal a 'good friend' amid b...

International Business

Google to treat shopping rivals equally, in line with EU or...

Companies

PNB to raise up to Rs 11,000 crore via various securities

Vistara offers 5 Kg additional baggage, complimentary tickets on direct bookings
Companies

Vistara offers 5 Kg additional baggage, complimentary ticke...

Companies

Vodafone, Videocon Wallcam partner for 4G based CCTV soluti...

Aircel-Maxis case: CBI issues fresh notice to Karti
Companies

Aircel-Maxis case: CBI issues fresh notice to Karti

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video