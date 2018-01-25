हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News is conducting a pre-Budget survey that gives you an opportunity to help the goverment with your comments and suggestions on what to focus on for the Union Budget 2017-18.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Jan 25, 2018, 20:33 PM IST
Comments |
Budget 2018-19: What are your expectations? Vote here

Finance Minister is just days away from presenting the Union Budget 2018. This Budget will be the last full budget for the Narendra Modi government before it goes into the Lok Sabha polls next year.

Government is most likely to offer some relaxations to the middle class by lowering personal tax incidence especially to salaried people.

It is also widely expected that the upcoming Budget may give the much-needed push to propel the India growth story forward.

Cast your vote here. (Also cast your vote in Hindi here)

