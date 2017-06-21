close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Demonetisation: Govt allows banks, post offices to deposit old bank notes with RBI

India`s cooperative banks have also been allowed to exchange old currency notes with the RBI, if they had collected these notes by November 14.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, June 21, 2017 - 12:21
Demonetisation: Govt allows banks, post offices to deposit old bank notes with RBI
File photo: Old notes of Rs 500

New Delhi: India on Wednesday allowed banks and post offices to exchange old, big bank notes, which are no longer in circulation, with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in a month, provided these notes were collected by December 30, 2016, a finance ministry statement said.

India`s cooperative banks have also been allowed to exchange old currency notes with the RBI, if they had collected these notes by November 14, the statement said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a shock move on Nov. 8 last year to ditch 500 rupee ($7.74) and 1,000 rupee ($15.48) notes - worth a combined $256 billion - that he said were fuelling corruption, being forged and even paying for attacks by militants who target India.

TAGS

India banksPost Officesold Rs 500 notesold Rs 1000 notesReserve Bank of IndiaRBIDemonetisation

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Oil languishes near multi-month lows on glut fears
International Business

Oil languishes near multi-month lows on glut fears

International Business

E-payments will support China's economic rebalancing:...

Rajdhani, Shatabdi trains now set for a makeover: Here is all you need to know
Economy

Rajdhani, Shatabdi trains now set for a makeover: Here is a...

Air India Saavan Special 2017 sale gets over today; buy tickets at just Rs 706
Companies

Air India Saavan Special 2017 sale gets over today; buy tic...

Uber CEO Kalanick resigns under investor pressure
International Business

Uber CEO Kalanick resigns under investor pressure

Saudi family tax creates big financial burden for Indians; 100 riyals for each dependent per month
International Business

Saudi family tax creates big financial burden for Indians;...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video