GST Council meet: List of items that will become cheaper

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced that GST rate on 27 items have been reduced.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, October 6, 2017 - 21:13
GST Council meet: List of items that will become cheaper

New Delhi: Eating out is set to become cheaper with the GST council in-principle agreeing to reduce the GST rate from the current 18 percent to 12 percent.

Addressing the media after 22nd GST Council meeting in Delhi, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday announced reduction in GST rate on 27 items.

- Sliced dried mangoes reduced from 12 percent to 5 percent

- Khakra and plain chapattis reduced to 5 percent

- ICDS food packets for children reduced from 18 percent to 5 percent

- Unbranded namkeen down to 5 percent

- Unbranded ayurvedic medicines down from 12 percent to 5 percent

- Plastic and rubber waste down from 18 percent to 5 percent

- Paper waste from 12 percent to 5 percent

- Yarn brought from 18 percent to 12 percent

- Many stones used in flooring, except marble and granite to now be taxed at 18 percent, down from 28 percent

- A lot of items in stationery to be taxed at 18 percent, down from 28 percent

- Diesel engine parts to be now taxed at 18 percent, down from 28 percent

- Zari job work services  down from 12 percent to 5 percent

 

TAGS

GSTArun JaitleyGST new Cheaper itemsGST council meeting

